The third of Taylor Swift's four acoustic tracks featured in the Disney+ version of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" has been revealed.

"Good Morning America" announced Thursday that the acoustic version of Swift's hit song "You Are in Love" will be featured in the concert film when it arrives on Disney+ Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

A sneak peek of the performance from the concert film also aired on "GMA."

"GMA" announced earlier this week that "Death by a Thousand Cuts" from Swift's 2019 album "Lover" and "Maroon" from her award-winning 10th studio album "Midnights" will also be featured in the concert film when it arrives on Disney+.

Sneak peeks of those acoustic performances from the concert film were also shown on "GMA."

These songs were not featured in either of the previous theatrical or VOD versions.

The Disney+ version will show the concert in its entirety for the first time and will also include Swift's hit song "cardigan."