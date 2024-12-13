50 Cent on allegations against Diddy, talks new residency
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images, FILE
Get ready to party "In Da Club" with rapper 50 Cent, as his residency in Las Vegas is about to kick off.
The "21 Questions" rapper will host six shows at PH Live at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino over New Year's week, beginning Dec. 27th and running through Jan. 4, 2025.
He recently appeared on "GMA3" to talk about the 50 Cent: In Da Club experience.
Viewers of "GMA3" have access to a special VIP code, which gives viewers a 25% discount:
Dec. 27
Dec. 28
Dec. 30
Dec. 31
Jan. 3
Jan. 4
50 Cent announced his Vegas residency on Instagram back in October.
"My first Vegas residency is going to be an experience, you don’t wanna miss this!" he wrote at the time.