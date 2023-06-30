Arkin's star continued to grow throughout the '60s, culminating in two best actor Academy Award nominations. The first, in 1967, was for the Norman Jewison-directed "The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming," which he starred in with Carl Reiner and Eva Marie Saint. He won a Golden Globe for this role. The second, in 1969, was for the Robert Ellis Miller-directed "The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter," in which he starred opposite Sondra Locke.