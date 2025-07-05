Australian-American actor Julian McMahon has passed away at the age of 56, his wife Kelly McMahon announced Friday morning.
McMahon died peacefully on July 2, 2025, in Clearwater, Florida, following a private battle with cancer, according to a statement from Kelly shared with "Good Morning America."
"With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer," the statement read.
The statement added, "Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible."
She asked that their family be allowed to grieve in privacy while encouraging others to continue finding joy in life for his memory's sake.
McMahon was best known for his roles as Cole Turner on "Charmed," Dr. Christian Troy on "Nip/Tuck," and Victor Von Doom in the "Fantastic Four" films.
His career spanned decades across television and film, with one of his final projects being the 2025 Netflix thriller "The Surfer."
Tributes from co‑stars
Celebrities who worked closely with Julian McMahon, especially during his "Charmed" and "Fantastic Four" years, shared emotional tributes following news of his death.
Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano said she is "heartbroken," writing on Instagram, "Julian McMahon was magic. That smile. That laugh. That talent. That presence. He walked into a room and lit it up — not just with charisma, but with kindness. With mischief. With soulful understanding." She added that McMahon was "more than my TV husband," calling him "a dear friend… the kind who checks in… the kind who tells you the truth, even when it's uncomfortable — but always with love. Losing him feels unreal. Too soon. Too unfair."
Holly Marie Combs, who also starred on "Charmed," shared an Instagram Reel featuring cast photos, writing, "Your unyielding zest for life and crazy making sense of humor will be sorely missed. The joy and laughter you were the direct cause of will always be remembered. I hope you find our lady friend and dance in those rose petals 🌹," referring to their late co-star Shannen Doherty.
"Charmed" alum Rose McGowan called him "a force of brilliance, wild talent and humour… I pray comfort for his family." She added in another Instagram story, "Charmed family loves you 💔🕊️."
McMahon's "Fantastic Four" co-star Ioan Gruffudd called the news "terribly sad," writing on Instagram, "Even though we played each other's nemeses, there was always so much lightness and laughter working together. Every encounter with him was a joy. It was an honor to be Dr. Richards to his Dr. Doom. My heart goes out to his wife and family. God speed Julian."