"Police Academy" actor Steve Guttenberg says the current fires raging throughout Southern California, largely in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles County, are "the biggest fire I've ever seen in my life" and an "unbelievable" tragedy.
Guttenberg joined "GMA3" on Wednesday and urged those who "have some bravery" in them to "help people" impacted by the fires if they're able.
"There are people in wheelchairs. There are older people. There are babies. There are mothers who are having panic attacks. Stay behind and help them," he said. "We should take this feeling that we want to help people and we want to make the world a better place. Let's do it through a normal day also, not just during a crisis."
Guttenberg called a disaster like this "a great equalizer."
"Doesn't matter how much money you have or what kind of car [you drive] or what kind of house you live in, everybody's the same in a crisis like this," he said.
More than 30,000 people in LA County, home to nearly 10 million people, have been forced to evacuate their homes and flee for their lives as the Santa Ana winds further exacerbate the situation. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency.
Firefighters and first responders are overwhelmed as they continue to attack the flames from the ground and the air, with the fire still not contained.
"The winds are devil winds here. They're the strongest winds I've ever seen in my life," Guttenberg said Wednesday, adding that the fire has made some hills look "like a volcano."
Guttenberg also praised the firefighters and first responders helping combat the flames, in what he called the "biggest horror you've ever seen in your life."
"Nobody knew how to deal with this thing," he said. "Thank God we've got great firemen, we've got great police people and we've got normal people who lend a hand."
Guttenberg continued, saying that in moments like these the most important thing is "to keep a cool head and look for people who need help."
"One of the biggest things that everybody needs right now is to be comforted," he added.
