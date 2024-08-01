Adam Driver is returning to the theater this fall with a turn in award-winning playwright Kenneth Lonergan's acclaimed play "Hold on to Me Darling."
Directed Neil Pepe, Driver's 13-week engagement will begin preview performances on Sept. 24 and officially open Oct. 16 at New York City's historic Lucille Lortel Theatre.
The "Megalopolis" star will be playing fictitious country music star Strings McCrane, who, according to a synopsis, "finds himself in an existential tailspin" after his mother's death.
"The only way out, he decides, is to abandon superstardom in favor of the simple life, so he moves back to his hometown in Tennessee," the synopsis continues. "The simple life turns out to be anything but simple in this brilliantly observed tragicomedy, as the consequences of Strings' success and mind-bending effects of his fame prove all but impossible to outrun."
Additional casting will be announced at a later date.
Driver was last on Broadway in 2019's "Burn This," for which he was nominated for the Tony for best leading actor in a play.