Adele is sending her love to Celine Dion.
The "Someone Like You" singer shared an emotional hug with the Canadian superstar while performing her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace over the weekend.
A fan video of the moment shows Adele, who is singing her song "When We Were Young," walking through the aisles of her show with haste to share an embrace with Dion, who is seated in the audience. In the video, Adele reaches over the railing to embrace Dion.
The "My Heart Will Go On" singer rises from her seat and hugs Adele back over the railing. The footage shows both singers becoming emotional during the embrace. Dion ends the encounter by giving Adele a kiss on the hand.
Dion later stood and waved to the crowd as it cheered for the five-time Grammy Award winner, whom Adele called "one of my favorite people of all time" from the stage.
This is not the first time the two have shared support for one another in The Colosseum. In January 2018, Adele shared an Instagram post reflecting on attending Dion’s residency in Las Vegas.
"Queen Celine! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor. Happy new year lady x," she wrote in the caption at the time, along with a photo of a Celine Dion T-shirt.
Dion later shared a photo of herself meeting Adele on social media. "Wasn't able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that @Adele came to one of them.... I love her so much!!" she wrote at the time.
Adele is performing the scheduled final leg of her "Weekends with Adele" residency at The Colosseum, concluding Nov. 23.
Dion recently took the stage at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, marking her first live performance since announcing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in December 2022.