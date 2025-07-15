'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper earns Emmy nod as youngest in limited series supporting actor race
"Adolescence" star Owen Cooper has officially made Emmys history.
Nominations for the 77th Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday, with 15-year-old Owen earning a nod for outstanding supporting actor in a limited/anthology series or TV movie, making him the youngest nominee in the history of the category, according to a press release.
The record was previously held by Scott Jacoby, who was 16 when he was nominated for the 1972 TV movie "That Certain Summer," the Television Academy confirmed to "Good Morning America."
In "Adolescence," Owen plays 13-year-old Jamie Miller, whose world is turned upside down when he is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl named Katie, a fellow student at his school.
The four-part U.K. drama series also explores the loss of adolescence and the complexities of youth.
On the heels of its release, the British government backed an initiative to make the show available in all secondary schools across the U.K.
Stephen Graham, who is a co-writer of the series and plays Eddie Miller, Jamie's dad, said that while "Adolescence" isn't based on a true story, it is inspired by several real-life incidents that happened among youth in the U.K., specifically several incidents that involved the stabbing of teen girls.
Graham received an Emmy nomination on Tuesday for lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie. "Adolescence" was also nominated for outstanding limited or anthology series. In total, the show received 13 nominations.
See this year's list of Emmy nominations here.