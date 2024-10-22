"The Brutalist," a star-studded drama about a war-afflicted architect, officially has a trailer.
Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn and more star together in the film following the story of an architect forced into a challenging situation, moving to America in the years following World War II in Europe. "The Brutalist" will hit theaters on Dec. 20.
"Escaping post-war Europe, visionary architect László Toth arrives in America to rebuild his life, his work, and his marriage to his wife Erzsébet after being forced apart during wartime by shifting borders and regimes," read a summary for the A24 film.
"On his own in a strange new country, László settles in Pennsylvania, where the wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren recognizes his talent for building. But power and legacy come at a heavy cost," the summary continued.
The trailer tied together emotional clips of Brody in the mid-century United States with stunning shots of architecture, a central subject of the film.
Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold wrote the film which Corbet directed.
"So much of what this movie feels like is due to crafting it with such attention to detail," said Brody at the New York Film Festival in September. "It feels like a movie of another time, characters from another time, architecture that’s endured from this time."
Critics have widely lauded the film which screened at festivals including New York Film Festival and Venice Film Festival this year.