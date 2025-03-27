The newly announced stars of "Avengers: Doomsday" are reacting to their jam-packed cast announcement.
Several big names took to social media this week to celebrate their casting in the star-studded project after Marvel revealed who will appear in the upcoming film -- which is now in production -- in a livestream on Wednesday.
Alan Cumming, who will be joining the film reprising his Nightcrawler role from "X2: X-Men United," shared a hilarious video of himself jumping into frame from off-screen and creeping through what appeared to be the lobby of a hotel. He also shared a photo of his Nightcrawler character along with the video.
"Never say never! #AvengersDoomsday," he captioned the post.
Channing Tatum, who played Gambit in "Deadpool & Wolverine," shared a post on Instagram, writing, "It all leads to Doom. #AvengersDoomsday is now in production!"
"Black Panther" actress Letitia Wright, who plays T'Challa's sister Shuri (and later the Black Panther as well in "Wakanda Forever"), shared her excitement in an Instagram post, writing in the caption, "Unfinished business. 😤."
Simu Liu, who will reprise his character Shang-Chi, kept it short and sweet in his Instagram post, writing simply, "DOOMSDAY!"
Wright's "Black Panther" co-star Winston Duke, who plays M'Baku, also hyped up the film on his Instagram story, writing, "Back in the saddle baby!!!"
Rebecca Romijn, who starred in several "X-Men" films as the all-blue Mystique, shared an Instagram photo of her name in the cast announcement, as well as a photo of her character, writing in the caption, "She's back. True. Blue."
The film's directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, originally announced the project at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024, revealing that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom.
See the entire cast of "Avengers: Doomsday" here.