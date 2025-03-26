Alec Baldwin stars in the new "Rust" trailer, which debuted Wednesday, more than three years after the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.
The Western-themed trailer features sweeping shots of open country, rustic storefronts, public hangings and several shootouts.
"The only order that exists in this world is the order we impose," a voice says offscreen.
Baldwin's character, outlaw Harland Rust, is seen in various shots, at one point sitting next to a campfire wearing a cowboy hat and worn overcoat, saying, "Some things in this life you can't get back, I reckon."
The trailer also features several shots of Patrick Scott McDermott, who plays Harland's grandson Lucas, wielding a firearm.
A synopsis for the film reads, "In 1880s Kansas, recently orphaned Lucas McCalister (Patrick Scott McDermott) accidentally kills a rancher and is sentenced to hang. In a twist of fate, his estranged grandfather, the notorious outlaw Harland Rust (Academy Award nominee Alec Baldwin), breaks him out of jail and takes him on the run toward Mexico. As they flee across the unforgiving wilderness, the fugitive pair must outrun the determined U.S. Marshal Wood Helm (Josh Hopkins) and a ruthless bounty hunter named 'Preacher' (Travis Fimmel)."
See the trailer below.
The trailer's release comes three and a half years after the October 2021 on-set shooting, during which Hutchins was shot and killed by Baldwin while he was practicing using a Colt .45 prop revolver. Director Joel Souza also suffered a non-life-threatening injury in the shooting.
Baldwin later told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in a 2021 exclusive interview that he had "no idea" how a live bullet got onto the set, but that he "didn't pull the trigger" on the firearm that killed Hutchins. An FBI forensic report obtained by ABC News in August 2022 concluded that the gun used in the fatal shooting could not have been fired without pulling the trigger. Baldwin's attorney pushed back on the report at the time, saying in a statement that the gun was faulty, and that "the FBI was unable to fire the gun in any prior test, even when pulling the trigger, because it was in such poor condition."
Production on the film was paused indefinitely following the incident but resumed in April 2023, with Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins taking over as executive producer.
Both Baldwin and the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez, were charged with involuntary manslaughter following the incident. A jury later found Gutierrez guilty of the involuntary manslaughter charge, while the charge against Baldwin was ultimately dropped.
In January 2024, Baldwin was indicted again by a grand jury on an involuntary manslaughter charge and pleaded not guilty. A judge dismissed the case in July that year.
Gutierrez was sentenced to the maximum of 18 months in prison. She later appealed the conviction, however, a judge denied her request for a new trial in September 2024.
"Rust" is directed by Souza, who also wrote the screenplay from a story by himself and Baldwin. The film hits theaters May 2.