Allison Holker shared a short tribute Wednesday for her late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

Boss died by suicide on Dec. 13. The "So You Think You Can Dance" alum and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" star was 40 years old.

Holker, 34, shared a selfie of her and Boss on Instagram on Dec. 21, writing, "My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much."

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. Free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You are not on your own.

Boss and Holker -- who competed on "SYTYCD" season 2, and later as an all-star -- married in December 2013 and shared three children: Weslie, Holker's daughter from a previous relationship; son Maddox Laurel, 6; and daughter Zaia, 3.

Holker released a statement on Dec. 14 about Boss' death, calling him "the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him," she said. "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory."

Holker concluded her statement, saying, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Boss was a hip-hop dancer best known for being the runner-up on "SYTYCD" season 4, returning as a featured all-star in subsequent seasons, and as a judge for season 17 earlier this year. He was also the DJ on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show from 2014 until it ended in May.

