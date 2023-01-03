Actress Alyssa Milano is shining a spotlight on the importance of becoming CPR certified and how that training can save lives, following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday night's NFL game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition in the intensive care unit, Bills officials said Tuesday afternoon.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Milano shared a photo of Bills and Bengals fans praying in front of the hospital where Hamlin is currently being treated and recalled an experience of her own when CPR helped save her uncle's life.

"My uncle went into cardiac arrest while driving me to an appointment," Milano wrote. "We were on the 405 freeway. It was absolutely terrifying. I administered CPR until the EMTs arrived. They worked on him for another 30 minutes before taking him to the hospital where he was sedated and put on a breathing machine."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, FILE Alyssa Milano attends the 2022 UNICEF Gala at The Glasshouse on Nov. 29, 2022 in New York City.

"My uncle is still alive," she added. "Never lose hope. And get trained in CPR. You could save a life."

Milano first shared the terrifying experience with her uncle back in 2021 in a series of tweets. At the time, she also urged her followers to get CPR certified and said, "You don't know when you'll be called upon to save a life."

During Monday night's game in Cincinnati, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter, team officials said on Tuesday.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images Buffalo Bills players huddle and pray after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter Jan. 2, 2023 in Cincinnati.

He was down for at least 15 minutes and paramedics were seen administering CPR as players from both teams gathered around at midfield, some openly weeping.

Bills officials later said in a statement that Hamlin's heartbeat was "restored on the field and he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

The game was postponed and will not be resumed this week, the NFL said Tuesday.