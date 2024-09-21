Angelina Jolie is no stranger to meaningful ink, but her latest tattoo carries an extra-special significance.
The Oscar-winning actress shared in a recent interview with CR Fashion Book that she and her 16-year-old daughter, Vivienne, got matching tattoos during their time working on the Broadway musical "The Outsiders."
Jolie, who co-produced the play, revealed that the tattoo features the words "Stay Gold," which holds a deep meaning for both her and her daughter.
"I got 'Stay Gold' with my daughter Viv during our time with 'The Outsiders,'" Jolie said. The phrase refers to one of the original songs featured in the musical adaptation of the classic 1967 novel by S.E. Hinton. Jolie continued, "It means so much to us separately and together," emphasizing how the tattoo commemorates their shared experience on the project.
The "Maleficent" star, who debuted the tattoo during the play's opening night in April, often collaborates with Vivienne, who played a key role in assisting her mother throughout the production.
Jolie has been open about Vivienne's creative involvement and how their close bond has flourished through projects like "The Outsiders."
Angelina Jolie shares six children—Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16—with Brad Pitt. The former couple's ongoing divorce has been highly publicized since they separated in 2016, and it continues to dominate headlines as they work through custody and financial settlements.