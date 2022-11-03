Anna Faris says she is "getting much closer" to her ex-husband Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

In an interview with People, the actress, who is starring in the upcoming comedy "The Estate" alongside Toni Collette, talked about her relationship with Pratt and how co-parenting their 10-year-old son Jack has been going.

FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE Anna Faris, Chris Pratt and son Jack Pratt attend the ceremony honoring Chris Pratt with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 21, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

"We're all getting much closer and I so appreciate that," Faris said. "They're very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support."

Faris also praised Schwarzenegger for her relationship with Jack

"She's just on top of it," the actress said. "I love how she is with Jack."

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger arrive for the World premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Faris and Pratt divorced in October 2018 after nine years of marriage. Following their divorce, Faris began a relationship with cinematographer Michael Bennett. The couple eloped in 2021.

Pratt married Schwarzenegger in 2019.

While Faris said their blended family won't be together for Thanksgiving, she said she hopes that they all will be able to spend the holidays together in the future.