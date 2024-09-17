Anna Kendrick puts on a chilling performance in the brand-new teaser released Tuesday for her directorial debut "Woman of the Hour."
The "Pitch Perfect" star's new teaser opens with Kendrick's character on a date, across from Daniel Zovatto's character, whose off-color comments leave Kendrick's character feeling uncomfortable. When she tries to escape the date, Zovatto's character confronts Kendrick's in the parking lot to confirm that she has given him the correct phone number.
"Anna Kendrick stars in her directorial debut, 'Woman of the Hour' – the stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a yearslong murder spree, whose lives intersect when they’re cast on an episode of The Dating Game," read a synopsis in the teaser's description. The teaser also noted the film is based on a true story.
The film is written by Ian McDonald and will come out on Netflix on Oct. 18.