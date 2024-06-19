Ashanti is opening up on her pregnancy and her relationship with Nelly.
The singer shared in a new interview with "ET" that she didn't expect to rekindle her romance with Nelly following their breakup in 2013.
"Never in a million years did I think we would be here," she said.
"Ten years ago -- maybe? Yeah. But after our breakup, you know, I didn't even think we'd ever have a conversation again," she continued. "I guess when you go through a breakup, for me personally, I kind of just shut that person out ... that chapter is closed and you just move on."
Almost a decade later, however, the two showed up at a Verzuz battle in 2021, and Nelly got Ashanti's number from DJ City, she explained. They eventually reconnected, which she said prompted questions about her true feelings for her then-ex.
"I had to really, like, be real with myself -- like, do I have feelings for him again? Like what's going on? I was pleasantly surprised that they were there," she said, noting she and Nelly have exhibited "superb" growth in their communication and conflict resolution skills since they were last together.
Ashanti, who announced their engagement exclusively to Essence in April, described the proposal in her "ET" interview as a "beautiful, intimate moment" that took place while they were watching TV in bed.
"I cried. I gave him the biggest hug and kiss ever," she said. "I FaceTimed everyone I know ... I was overjoyed and shocked and surprised and happy, kind of like all in one."
The singer, who also announced in April that they are expecting their first child together, said she's had an "amazing pregnancy" so far and expressed that she is "so blessed."
"I was so shocked and happy and emotional," she said about being pregnant. "I always dreamed about it. I wanted it so, so bad and I just feel like the timing was perfect."