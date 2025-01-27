'Bachelor' star Grant Ellis teases what fans can expect on his season: 'There's a little bit of drama'
New "Bachelor" star Grant Ellis is teasing "some drama" but "a resolution" ahead on his journey to find love.
Ellis stopped by "Good Morning America" on Monday ahead of the show's season 29 premiere to tease what fans can expect as he sets out to find his future wife.
"Some drama is good. Not too much, but a little bit," Ellis, a former pro basketball player turned day trader joked. "There's a little bit of drama. That's what happens when there's emotions involved. I think we've come to a resolution."
Ellis praised the women of his season, calling them an "amazing" group who "brought so much to the table."
"I think the thing that really brought us all together was what they were here for, and that was love," he shared. "I think that everybody was genuine, everybody was unique and everybody was willing to be open."
After coming off heartbreak on Jenn Tran's season of "The Bachelorette," Ellis said it feels "great" to be stepping into the spotlight of his own season.
"It's really important that you wear your heart on your sleeve, and I feel like I did just that," he said.
Ellis also played a lightning round Q&A, revealing that his ideal date is a beach night and his go-to karaoke song is "All of Me" by John Legend.
Watch Ellis on the season 29 premiere of "The Bachelor," airing Monday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.