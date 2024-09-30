Dolly Parton and Barbra Streisand are among those mourning the death of Kris Kristofferson.
The Grammy-winning country music artist and actor died "peacefully in his home in Maui, Hawaii," on Saturday, his family shared via a statement posted to his official Facebook account on Sunday. He was 88.
Leading the tributes for Kristofferson were some the likes of Parton, a longtime and frequent collaborator of his, and Streisand, who famously shared the screen with him in 1976's "A Star Is Born."
"What a great loss. What a great writer. What a great actor. What a great friend," Parton wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "I will always love you."
Streisand shared an image of the "A Star Is Born" soundtrack and a photo of her and Kristofferson performing together in London in 2019 alongside her Instagram tribute.
"The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special. Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born," she wrote. "In the movie, Kris and I sand the song I'd written for the film's main love theme, 'Evergreen.'"
"For my latest concert in 2019 at London's Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet, 'Lost Inside of You.' He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved," she continued. "My thoughts go to Kris' wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible."
See how other stars are remembering Kristofferson below:
Reba McEntire: "What a gentleman, kind soul, and a lover of words. I am so glad I got to meet him and be around him. One of my favorite people. Rest in peace, Kris," Reba McEntire wrote on Instagram.
Rosanne Cash: "Here was a man. A man I knew most of my life. A piece of my heart and family history. I expected he'd leave the planet fairly soon but it doesn't change the magnitude of the loss. And yet we will always have him — his enormous legacy, his resonant spirit, the lasting power of his authenticity, his staggering gifts as a poet — in word, on screen, in his being. For the last several decades, there was no Kris without Lisa and her beauty and steadfastness is a constant inspiration. I send you all my love, Lisa. Travel safe, dear brother. I will always love you," Rosanne Cash wrote on Instagram.
Travis Tritt: "Sad to hear of Kris Kristofferson's passing. He was an inspiration to me and I was fortunate to get to know him on the set of 'Outlaw Justice' that we filmed in Spain in 1998. My heartfelt condolences go out to Kris's wife, Lisa and all of his family, friends and fans," Travis Tritt shared on Instagram.
Diane Warren: "Brilliant songwriter, Rhodes scholar, great actor, not to mention criminally handsome. How often do U get all that in one human? Write in Power forever Kris Kristofferson. We are losing too many greats and we just lost another one," Diane Warren wrote on Instagram.
Dakota Fanning: "This legend was so good to me when we worked together on Dreamer. What an honor to have spent time in his presence," Dakota Fanning wrote in an Instagram story.
Melissa Etheridge: "Loved this man, his talent, his mind and his beautiful heart. Journey well, my friend," Melissa Etheridge wrote on Instagram.
Darius Rucker: "We lost one of the kindest most beautiful souls that God gave us. I will miss u my friend. I love u Kriss. I just love u man!!" Darius Rucker shared on X, formerly Twitter.
Trisha Yearwood: "This one hurts. The word legend gets tossed around a lot but with Kristofferson the shoe fits. These are shoes that won’t be filled. Rest easy. 💔 xoxo trisha," Trisha Yearwood wrote on Instagram.