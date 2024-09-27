Whoopi Goldberg and Michelle Dockery were among those mourning the death of beloved British actress Maggie Smith this week.
The lauded actress, a Shakespeare veteran who was best known later in her career for memorable turns in the "Harry Potter" film franchise and the television series "Downton Abbey," died Friday at age 89.
Smith won numerous awards throughout her life, including two Oscars, four Emmys and a Tony, but she also won over the hearts of fellow actors and audiences around the world.
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg, who starred with Smith in 1992's "Sister Act" and 1993's "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit," shared a still of them together from the musical films on Instagram.
"Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress," she wrote. "I still can't believe I was lucky enough to work with the 'one-of-a-kind.' My heartfelt condolences go out to the family….RIP."
Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe, Smith's co-star in "Suddenly, Last Summer," called her "a lion."
"Saddened to hear Dame Maggie Smith has passed," Lowe wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I had the unforgettable experience of working with her; sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion. She could eat anyone alive, and often did. But funny, and great company. And suffered no fools. We will never see another. God speed, Ms. Smith!"
Michelle Dockery
Smith's "Downton Abbey" co-star Michelle Dockery called the actress "a maverick" in a statement.
"There was no one quite like Maggie," she said. "I feel tremendously lucky to have known such a maverick. She will be deeply missed and my thoughts are with her family."
Hugh Bonneville
Hugh Bonneville, another of Smith's "Downton Abbey" castmates, shared a statement praising the actress's "sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent."
"Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent," he said. "She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family."
Bonnie Wright
Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the "Harry Potter" films, shared a heartfelt tribute to Instagram recalling her favorite scene with Smith.
"Our dearly loved and revered head of Gryffindor house ❤️ you will be so missed by the Harry Potter community," she wrote. "My favourite scene with Maggie was when we were all learning to dance for the Yule Ball. She embodied that perfect balance of sass and loving care that McGonagall has. She kept Gryffindors on their toes. My deepest condolences to Maggie's family at this time."
King Charles III
King Charles III shared a statement on behalf of himself and Queen Camila on Friday, saying, "My wife and I were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dame Maggie Smith. As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances, and her warmth and wit that shone through both on and off the stage."