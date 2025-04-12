Coachella's main stage got a jolt of rock royalty on Friday night when Benson Boone welcomed legendary Queen guitarist Brian May during a show-stopping performance of "Bohemian Rhapsody."
The surprise moment marked May's first major public appearance since suffering a stroke just over seven months ago.
The iconic guitarist appeared mid-song to perform his signature solo.
"Please give it up for Queen guitarist Brian May," Boone told the crowd.
May briefly left the stage before returning to jam alongside Boone and guitarist Sus Vasquez, then stayed on to perform Boone's hit single "Beautiful Things."
The unexpected collaboration was teased earlier in the day when May posted a photo with Boone on Instagram, calling him a "truly golden 22-year-old prodigy" and adding, "I'm proud and happy to say we are now officially pals."
Boone's set was livestreamed as part of Coachella's YouTube coverage, giving fans at home a front-row seat to one of the weekend's most buzzed-about moments.