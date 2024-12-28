Billie Lourd marked a poignant milestone on Friday as she paid tribute to her late mother, Carrie Fisher, on the eighth anniversary of the passing of the iconic "Star Wars" actress.
In an emotional Instagram post, Lourd shared a heartfelt reflection on her grief and the bittersweet moments that come with it, offering a glimpse into her healing journey.
The actress posted a throwback photo of herself and Fisher, alongside a personal caption about the complexities of grieving a loved one.
"It has been 8 years since my mom died. As my son would say, 'that's a lot!' I always dread this day," Lourd wrote, admitting that the anniversary often feels like a "dark cloud" looming over her.
Lourd likened her feelings to an "emotional tropical storm," a mix of downpours and moments of beauty. "There are no rainbows without rain," she wrote.
She further reflected on the impact grief has had on her, quoting writer Anne Lamott, who described grief as "like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly… but you learn to dance with the limp."
Lourd embraced the metaphor, even jokingly referencing "Wicked" as she noted that despite her "limp" she is "absolutely dancing through life."
The actress also coined a new term to express her emotions: "griefful," a combination of grief and gratitude.
She expressed how her loss has deepened her appreciation for life's small moments, particularly as a mother. "I watch the magic that is my son and daughter and I know [Fisher] is a piece of that magic," she wrote.
Fisher, known for her iconic role as Princess Leia in "Star Wars," passed away on Dec. 27, 2016, after suffering cardiac arrest.