Billy Joel finally brought his historic residency at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden to a close on July 25 with help from some special guests and those closest to him.
When Joel noted early in the evening that it was the final show of the residency -- after 104 monthly shows over 10 years -- fans booed, and Joel responded, "We don't want to leave either, but it's time."
He called the 10-year residency "the most amazing gig that we've ever done, ever."
Joel's pal Jimmy Fallon was on hand to announce that a banner was being raised to the rafters of the Garden commemorating the fact that overall, the Piano Man has played 150 concerts at the legendary venue -- the most lifetime performances by any artist.
"No one else has done this!" Fallon yelled. "We are part of history!"
A bit later, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose joined Joel to perform Paul McCartney's James Bond theme "Live and Let Die," which GN'R had covered on their 1991 album "Use Your Illusion I."
Rose also performed AC/DC's "Highway to Hell," which was fitting, considering that he filled in as AC/DC's lead singer in 2016. Rose returned to join Joel and the band for the final number, "You May Be Right."
Joel was also joined onstage Thursday night by his two youngest daughters, Della, who will be 9 in August, and Remy, 6.
While Remy sat on the piano and waved at the crowd, Della sang along with every word of her dad's hit "My Life," acting out the lyrics when appropriate. At the end, she commandeered the mic to yell, "Thank you, Madison Square Garden!"
After a visibly moved Joel regained his composure, he joked, "I guess it's HER life now!"
As for the rest of the set list, the music legend stuck to hits like "Only the Good Die Young," "You May Be Right" and "We Didn't Start the Fire," and fan favorites like "Vienna," "Zanzibar" and "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant."
The only unexpected number was "This Is the Time," a romantic ballad from his 1986 album "The Bridge," which he played by special request of his wife Alexis.