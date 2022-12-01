Bindi Irwin said she sees so much of her late father Steve Irwin in her brother Robert.

In honor of her younger sibling's 19th birthday on Nov. 30, the conservationist shared a loving tribute in which she described how much admiration she has for Robert, who like his sister is a zookeeper at the Australia Zoo, as well as a wildlife photographer.

"Happy Birthday to the taller Irwin sibling and greatest brother in the world," she wrote alongside a photo with him. "You light up our lives with your hilarious sense of humour and kind heart."

Bindi, 24, continued, "I see so much of Dad in everything you do and I know he would be beyond proud of you. We all are."

She also commented on her brother's strong bond with her daughter Grace.

"Thank you for being such a good uncle to Grace and fantastic brother to me and Chandler," she wrote. "We love you and can’t wait to celebrate today!"

Bindi and Robert's mother Terri Irwin also shared a throwback of Steve holding Robert when he was a baby.

Alongside the photo, she wrote, "Happy birthday @RobertIrwin! I have treasured every moment of your 19 years, and I look forward to the adventures ahead."

"I know your dad would be so proud of you," she added. "You’re the best!"

