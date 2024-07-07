Brad Pitt and Damson Idris are burning rubber and moving with pace in the brand-new teaser for "F1," a racing movie taking place in Formula 1, the massively popular international racing organization.
"We need to build our car for combat," urges Pitt, who plays Sonny Hayes, a former driver returning to the sport.
"How am I supposed to make that safe?" asks a puzzled Kerry Condon, to which Pitt responds, "Who said anything about safe?"
The following montage shows a collection of high-speed races, intense spinouts and cars training on a course. The high-octane teaser is set to the famous tune of "We Will Rock You" by Queen.
"F1," an Apple Studios films, "stars Brad Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid," according to a release.
Alongside Pitt, Idris and Condon, the film will also star Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo. The racing film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who is no stranger to big-name casts having also directed "Top Gun: Maverick," and "Oblivion" starring Tom Cruise.
According to the release, the movie was filmed at various Grand Prix events and will feature a diverse set of filming locations including Silverstone, an English F1 race track, Hungaroring, a Hungarian track, Spa Francorchamps, a track in Belgium, Circuit Zandvoort, in the Netherlands, Las Vegas Strip Circuit and Yas Marina Circuit Abu Dhabi.
Other locations featured in the film include circuits in Japan and Mexico.
Producers on the project include Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and famed F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.
The Warner Bros. Pictures film is set to hit North American theaters on June 27, 2025.