Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, is reflecting on their "magic"-filled summer together.

Heming, 44, took to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 16, to share a video compilation of what her family got up to during the past few months.

"We don’t believe in perfection over here but #oursummer2022 was pretty close to it," she wrote in the caption. "In fact it was magic."

In the video, Heming is seen alongside Willis, 67, as they spend time with each other and the two daughters they share, 10-year-old Mabel and 8-year-old Evelyn.

From exploring the great outdoors to binge-watching TV shows, the family is seen partaking in some of their favorite activities while creating special moments all set to "The Bones" by Maren Morris.

Willis' family announced in March that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a brain disorder, and revealed that the "Die Hard" actor would be "stepping away" from acting as a result.