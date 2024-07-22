A follow-up to the 1997 thriller "I Know What You Did Last Summer" will star some new faces and could feature some favorites from the original, ABC Audio confirmed.
In talks to join the cast are "Riverdale" alum Camila Mendes, "Outer Banks" star Madelyn Cline, "Tiny Beautiful Things" alum Sarah Pidgeon, "The Little Mermaid" star Jonah Hauer and Tyriq Withers.
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt, who starred in the original hit, are also in talks to return.
"Do Revenge" filmmaker Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is directing and co-writing the follow-up, which Sony Pictures will release in theaters on July 18, 2025.
"I Know What You Did Last Summer" starred Hewitt, Prinze Jr., Prinze Jr.'s eventual wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe. It followed a group of friends stalked by a hook-handed maniac after they fled the scene of a tragic accident.
The film earned over $125 million worldwide and spawned the 1998 sequel "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer."