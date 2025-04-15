Actress Cate Blanchett is opening up about her future in acting.
The Australian actress recently opened up to Radio Times to discuss her ideas for the future, her thoughts on celebrity and her work in theater.
The outlet spoke to Blanchett at the Barbican Theater in London, where she recently starred in a production of "The Seagull," a play by Anton Chekhov.
"My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting," Blanchett said in the interview, published Monday.
She continued, saying there are still "a lot of things I want to do with my life".
Blanchett has been acting for over 30 years and has collected two Oscars and four Golden Globes, among several other career accolades. Recently, she starred in Steven Soderbergh's spy thriller "Black Bag" and took on the lead role in last year's Golden Globe-nominated series "Disclaimer." On Saturday, she will star in BBC Radio 4's drama "The Fever."
Blanchett also shared her thoughts about celebrity, saying, "No one is more boring to me than myself and I find other people much more interesting," adding, "I find myself profoundly dull."
The "Tár" star noted the perception of celebrities being outspoken when quoted in articles, though she said that is not how she would describe herself.
"When you go on a talk show, or even here now, and then you see soundbites of things you've said, pulled out and italicised, they sound really… loud." Blanchett said, "I'm not that person."
Blanchett discussed her approach to taking on a theatrical role in the Radio Times interview, saying the success of the performance largely relies on the actor's ability to listen.
"Theatre lives or dies based on your connection to the audience and listening to how they're responding and trying to bring them with you, and also your connection with the ensemble that you're working with. That listening is so intense. I have to really focus on bringing the same quality of listening into my life," she said.
Blanchett opened up previously about her acting method and preparations in the lead-up to the 2023 Oscars. Speaking with ABC News' Chris Connelly at the time, Blanchett talked about preparing for the role of Lydia Tár in "Tár."
"It's a way of finding out about a pocket of life you think you've understood, but you hitherto realize you know next to nothing about," she said then.