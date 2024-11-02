Cecily Strong is going to be a mom.
The Emmy Award-nominated actress and comedian, who is known for "Saturday Night Live" and "Schmigadoon!," took to Instagram on Friday and shared that she is "happy to report" that she's "very happily pregnant from IVF at 40."
In her post, Strong shared a mirror selfie and used the moment about her pregnancy announcement to shed light on the upcoming election and her own experience with an abortion she says she had when she was 23.
"I've been in lots of waiting rooms with other women throughout my life," she began. "Feeling terrified and lonely all those years ago at a clinic in California, to feeling frustrated and anxious in fertility offices in New York the past couple of years, to giddily talking everyone's ear off and wishing everyone around me good luck like I was Forrest Gump the day of my transfer."
"I've had a friend sit with me and give me the biggest hug after my abortion at 23, only for me to sit with her and give her the biggest hug 17 years later after a difficult pregnancy loss," she added.
Strong went on and said, "I've seen so many women in these waiting rooms going through their own struggles and journeys with their reproductive health and family planning and bodily autonomy. Some look relieved. Some look excited. Some look fearful."
"Some look like they are carrying the deep sadness of prior losses and the even deeper hope of some good news finally," she added. "Some look as simply dumbstruck happy to be there as me as Forrest Gump on my transfer day. But the one thing nobody in those rooms has ever looked is unable to make her own decisions."
She ended her post by encouraging her followers to vote for the future generation of those like her baby, who she says she will meet next spring.
Earlier this year, Strong revealed during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that she got engaged. But the actress has kept details about her engagement and her romantic life private and has not revealed her partner's full name.