From matching pajamas to babies' first Christmas, here's a look at how your favorite celebrities are spending the holiday.
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their four kids -- Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren -- relocated from Los Angeles to London for a Christmas morning visit from Santa.
Newly crowned "Dancing With The Stars" champion Jenna Johnson is getting in the Christmas spirit with her husband, fellow "DWTS" pro Val Chmerkovskiy.
Former "Bachelorette" Andi Dorfman is celebrating her first Christmas as a mom just days after welcoming her daughter, Harper, with husband Blaine Hart.
Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and their 6-year-old daughter Kaavia bundled up for a walk on an undisclosed chilly beach.
Jessie James Decker's and Eric Decker's four kids -- Vivianne, Eric Jr., Forrest and Denver -- had their milk and cookies ready for Santa as they ushered in Denver's first Christmas.
The queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, posed for a photo with her 13-year-old twins and Santa.
Kristen Bell showed off her "Wicked"-themed tree, complete with ruby slippers and a yellow brick road.
Neil Patrick Harris, his husband David Burtka and their 14-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper -- plus the family's four dogs -- came together for a silly Christmas video message.
Former "Bachelorette" Jenn Tran cozied up with a stuffed animal reindeer and a pile of presents in snowy Boston.
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin gathered their seven children together for a photo in front of the Christmas tree.
Lance Bass said his 3-year-old son, Alexander, may end up on the naughty list after he snuck a taste of the cookies left for Santa.
Andy Cohen celebrated the first night of Hanukkah by lighting his neighborhood menorah in New York City's West Village.