Céline Dion's upcoming movie project has a new title, new release date and the promise of new music.

The film, reportedly previously labeled "Text for You" and then changed to "It's All Coming Back to Me," is now titled "Love Again."

It was last set to be released in February but will now hit theaters on May 12, 2023.

Dion shared the news on her Instagram along with a movie still featuring her and "Outlander" star Sam Heughan.

"See you at the movies!" the caption read. "Celine is starring alongside @priyankachopra and @samheughan and releasing new music for the romantic comedy LOVE AGAIN (new title!) coming to movie theaters MAY 12 (new date!)."

celinedion/Instagram Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in a scene from the movie "Love Again" that Celine Dion posted to her social media accounts.

Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas play two people that fall in love in an unconventional way in the upcoming film.

Chopra Jonas plays Mira Ray, a woman who is grieving the loss of her fiancé and coping by continuing to text his phone. The phone number she's actually texting is now owned by a journalist, Rob, (Heughan) who "is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts" that he's getting on his work phone.

Sony Pictures Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan in a scene from the movie "Love Again."

Dion is playing herself for her first film role, and the movie will feature new music from her.