Celine Dion appeared at the 2024 NHL Draft, surprising fans and players as she announced the Montreal Canadiens' first-round pick.
The event, held on Friday at The Sphere in Las Vegas, saw Dion take the stage to reveal Ivan Demidov, an 18-year-old Russian hockey player, as the fifth overall selection.
Dressed in a chic white ensemble, the singer was accompanied by her 23-year-old son, Rene-Charles Angelil.
"To make our 2024 first selection, I'm pleased to invite onstage our No. 1 fan, the one and only, Céline Dion," Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes said as he introduced the star, according to footage provided to "GMA" by the National Hockey League.
"Good evening everyone. I'm excited," Dion said after taking the stage. "With the 5th overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, the Montreal Canadiens are proud to select Ivan Demidov."
"It's unbelievable. It's like a book. Like a movie. It's… me," Demidov said during the post-selection press conference.
This was Dion's first appearance since the release of her documentary, "I Am: Celine Dion."