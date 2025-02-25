Chelsea Handler reflects on life-changing conversation with Jane Fonda, new book on sisterhood
Comedian and bestselling author Chelsea Handler tuned 50 on Tuesday and released her latest title, "I'll Have What She's Having," which reflects on life changing moments and the sisterhood that shaped who she is today.
The six-time New York Times bestseller told "Good Morning America" this book is all "about injecting optimism and positivity in uncertain times" and is meant "to instill in women that kind of energy of togetherness and sisterhood and remind us all that we are stronger together and to get after the life that you want for yourself."
"I am in a different phase in my life. I've been to a lot of therapy and have been given the gift of self awareness so I'm a lot softer, gentler, more compassionate person," she said. "I wanted to share with everybody how I feel about life and instill in everyone the confidence that I wish every young girl had -- believe in yourself, find out who you are and don't be apologetic about making nontraditional decisions in your life."
Another life takeaway Handler details in the new book is the importance of showing up for people who are struggling, even if it seems inconvenient.
"Jane Fonda did that for me," she said. "There's a story in the book ... she called me to her house to have a very difficult conversation about my bad behavior. It was very scary ... she called me out on it, and at that moment, as mortifying as it was, and as embarrassing as it was, it was sisterhood. She gave me a model of what a real sister does, which is take the time out for another person and have a difficult conversation."
She continued, "After that conversation, I decided I wanted to live my life that way. I wanted to be just like that, so that anyone who came to me for the truth would get it. I would be someone who didn't shy away from difficult conversations."
To this day, Handler said she and Fonda "are great friends."
"I don't think there is a person that I admire more than Jane Fonda. I am grateful for the conversation, because it did change my life," she said.
The New Jersey native, who was one of six kids growing up, takes the reader on a ride from her early life to comedic run-ins with politicians, but as a whole, she said the book serves as a reminder to "maintain the truth to who you are."
"This book is a guide to check in with your young self, and to remember who you really are," she said.
In addition to her new Netflix special "The Feeling," Handler is the host of a hit comedy podcast, "Dear Chelsea," for which she said "GMA" co-anchor Michael Strahan would be her next dream guest.