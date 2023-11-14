Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire are joining forces once again for their 2024 Heart & Soul Tour.

(L-R) Verdine White, Philip Bailey, and Ralph Johnson of Earth, Wind & Fire perform during the "Sing A Song All Night Long" Tour stop at Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. Jeremy Chan Photography/Getty Images

The tour "brings together the timeless music of Chicago and the iconic catalog of Earth, Wind & Fire for one unforgettable night of music filled with epic sets from each artist that will culminate in an encore performance with both bands on stage together," according to a press release from Live Nation.

The trek will make stops in 30 cities and kicks off July 10, 2024, in St. Louis. It will also visit St. Paul, Minnesota; Charlotte, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Seattle, Los Angeles, Toronto and more, before wrapping Sep. 7 in Palm Desert, California.

(L-R) Musician Verdine White of Earth Wind And Fire and Songwriter James Pankow of rock band Chicago performs on stage at Rogers Arena on Nov. 7, 2016 in Vancouver, Canada. Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Both bands are enshrined in music history: Chicago was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, and Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted in 2000.

A complete list of tour dates can be found at both bands' official websites.

Citi presale tickets are available starting today, Nov. 14, and additional presale opportunities will run through the week, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. local time.