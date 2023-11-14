Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire are joining forces once again for their 2024 Heart & Soul Tour.
The tour "brings together the timeless music of Chicago and the iconic catalog of Earth, Wind & Fire for one unforgettable night of music filled with epic sets from each artist that will culminate in an encore performance with both bands on stage together," according to a press release from Live Nation.
The trek will make stops in 30 cities and kicks off July 10, 2024, in St. Louis. It will also visit St. Paul, Minnesota; Charlotte, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Seattle, Los Angeles, Toronto and more, before wrapping Sep. 7 in Palm Desert, California.
Both bands are enshrined in music history: Chicago was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, and Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted in 2000.
A complete list of tour dates can be found at both bands' official websites.
Citi presale tickets are available starting today, Nov. 14, and additional presale opportunities will run through the week, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. local time.