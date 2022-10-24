Christopher Lloyd celebrated his 84th birthday by showing his fans he can still bust a move.

The "Addams Family" actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of himself doing a sweet dance to classical music to mark the special day.

"Celebrate! Why not? It’s my birthday," he captioned the clip.

The endearing post attracted attention from fans and fellow celebrities, including Rachael Leigh Cook, who wished him happy birthday and dubbed the day "Christopher Lloyd Day," and Janelle Monáe, who called him "a legend."

Lloyd recently made headlines when he reunited with his "Back to the Future" co-star Michael J. Fox at New York Comic Con earlier this month.

"The chemistry was there from the first scene we had," the actor said during a panel of working with Fox on the beloved movie trilogy. "It remained that way for three movies and it hasn't gone away, by the way."