Christy Carlson Romano has been keeping fans updated on her recovery after being accidentally shot in the face earlier this month while at a clay shooting range.
In her initial post, the former "Even Stevens" star revealed that a stray shot from another group at the range had hit her in five places, with one fragment lodging behind her right eye, during the Feb. 8 incident. She credited her husband, Brendan Rooney, for rushing her to the hospital, where doctors determined that surgically removing the fragment could be too risky.
On Feb. 12, she posted an Instagram video from a doctor's office, explaining that the shot was just one millimeter away from permanently blinding her. "The lead fragment must remain in place, as surgically removing it could leave me blind," she shared. "I should fully recover with no issues at all, though I may never be able to get an MRI again."
Another fragment lodged in her forehead is being left in place as well, as doctors say it will help with healing. "I am very sore and tired, but I am resting and healing up well," she shared.
On Thursday, Romano posted another update, revealing that she had suffered a concussion from the impact.
However, doctors discovered a second near-miss miracle—the fragment that struck her head was deep enough to stay in place but not dangerous enough to move on its own. Doctors also confirmed that her cheekbone stopped the shot from entering her brain.
"My attitude is gratitude," she wrote.
On Valentine’s Day, Romano shared another personal update via Instagram stories. She opened up about her emotions in the wake of the accident, revealing that she struggled with whether or not to share her journey publicly.
"I had to make a really big decision as to whether or not I wanted to share this," she said. "The reason why I decided to share it was because I didn’t want to run from it… I want to move on from it and use it as a source of growth and stronger faith."
She also took the opportunity to remind people about firearm safety. "By sharing this, it could help people. It can remind people about pew, pew safety," she wrote.
Romano concluded the video with some inspiration, saying, "Just remember, never give up even on your hardest days."