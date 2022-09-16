It's been three years since Ciara released her last album, "Beauty Marks," and now the Grammy winner is happy to say her eighth studio album is complete.

The award-winning artist, who is known for her dazzling choreography, says she wants her music to inspire great moves for her fans.

"The world can never have enough joy, the world can ever never have enough love and the world can definitely never have enough dance," Ciara said speaking with Ebony for its September/October cover story.

"There's so much energy in this album because I want to make the world dance. That's always been my thing," the 36-year-old entertainer continued. "It's the tempo and beat I've been moving to in my music, and the key sentiments I've poured into this album."

In July, Ciara released "Jump," her first new single in two years. It is expected to be on her new album, which does not yet have a release date.

"There is an R&B core in these records. To be honest, this album feels nostalgic," she told Ebony. "It takes me back to my first album in a way that no project I've done to this point has before."

Ciara recorded her new project during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that the global spread of the coronavirus had forced her, and so many people, to become more resourceful.