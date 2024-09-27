Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood's long-awaited duet, "I'm Gonna Love You," has arrived.
Accompanying the song is a cinematic music video featuring both country singers against stunning landscapes and horses before they come together to belt out the tune.
"Stars are gonna light up the midnight sky / The sun's gonna burn on the fourth of July / Tides are gonna turn with the pull of the moon / And I'm gonna love you," Johnson sings to start the song.
Underwood then chimes in, singing, "Birds are flyin' South when the winter comes / Snow's gonna fall and rivers gonna run / April's gonna rain and flowers gonna bloom / And I'm gonna love you."
The two then join their voices in the chorus: "So good that it almost hurts / Steady and true as a Bible verse / My heart skips just thinkin' of you / The warmth in bed, oh, baby, we can't lose."
Johnson shared a joint post with Underwood on Instagram to celebrate the release of their duet, saying, "We're so blessed to share the music video with y'all. These visuals bring the beauty of the song to life."
"I'm Gonna Love You" is the first single off Johnson's deluxe edition of "Leather," out Nov. 1 and featuring 13 new songs in addition to the 12 on the original release.