@madisonemilyharephoto/Instagram
Cole Swindell is a married man.
The country singer said "I do" to Courtney Little on June 12 in Sonoma, California, they announced via a joint Instagram post shared Thursday.
"The Swindells 6.12.24 🤍," they captioned the snap.
Swindell and Little's post included a carousel of images from their special day, including standing under a floral arch, posing for romantic photos, and sharing a few kisses as newlyweds.
The "Forever to Me" singer announced he had proposed to Little in May 2023 and that they were engaged.
"Still couldn't tell ya everything I said down on one knee.. All I know is she said 'YES'! 💍 We’re so excited!" he wrote at the time.