Tom Smothers, who was half of the Smothers Brothers comedy team, died Tuesday at the age of 86 following a battle with cancer, the National Comedy Center announced Wednesday.

"Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner," his brother and comedy partner, Dick Smothers, said in a statement. "I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years. Our relationship was like a good marriage -- the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed."

Comedian Tommy Smothers attends the Presenters Gift Lounge celebrating the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre on September 21, 2008 in Los Angeles. Michael Bezjian/WireImage/Getty Images

Born Thomas Bolyn Smothers III on February 2, 1937, in New York City, Tom Smothers and his brother got their start as a duo of a folk group. Their act was popular in clubs and released several albums.

In 1961, they made their first national television appearance on "The Jack Paar Show," which was followed by several appearances on other shows including "The Judy Garland Show" in 1963 and "Burke's Law" in 1964.

"The Smothers Brothers Show" was their first television series, airing on CBS from 1965 to 1966.

The series inspired their next show on the network, "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," a variety show television series that aired from 1967 to 1969.

The show, which took place amid the Vietnam War era, became famous for its humor but was also controversial for its political critiques. Conflicts with network executives over the show's content led to its abrupt cancelation and the brothers were later awarded a settlement after a court ruled the cancelation violated their contract.

The brothers hosted a short-lived revival of their variety show and several TV specials in later years. They also continued releasing comedy albums.

In 2008, Tom Smothers received an honorary Emmy award 40 years after he declined the honor amid the controversy of their variety special. The Smothers Brothers were inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2010.

Comedians Tom Smothers and Dick Smothers arrive for the Academy Of Television Arts and Sciences' 19th Annual Hall Of Fame Induction Gala held at Beverly Hills Hotel on January 20, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. Mark Sullivan/WireImage/Getty Images

In a statement, the National Comedy Center called Tom Smothers an "extraordinary comedic talent" and a "true champion for freedom of speech, harnessing the power of comedy to push boundaries and our political consciousness."

"Tom was a true pioneer who changed the face of television and transformed our culture with The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, which satirized politics, combated racism, protested the Vietnam War, and led the way for Saturday Night Live, The Daily Show, today's network late night shows, and so much more," the U.S. museum dedicated to comedy said.

Tom Smothers is survived by his children Bo and Riley Rose Smothers, grandson Phoenix, Marcy Carriker Smothers, sister-in-law Marie Smothers, and several nephews and a niece.