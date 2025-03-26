"The Conners" is returning for its highly anticipated seventh and final season with a special six-episode farewell event.
The season opener, titled "It's Gonna Be A Great Day," features Darlene (Sara Gilbert) celebrating a promotion, though balancing work and her relationship with Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) proves to be a challenge.
Meanwhile, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) confronts the past when she uncovers an opportunity to sue the pharmaceutical company responsible for Roseanne's addiction, leading to an intense family debate that blends humor and heartfelt moments.
A particularly special highlight of the premiere is the guest appearance of Zoe Perry, who portrays a cop giving Jackie a hard time about rejoining the police force.
Fans will also get a chance to see the real-life mother-daughter duo of Perry and Metcalf on screen together, adding an extra layer of charm to the show.
The Conner family has been a beloved part of sitcom history for over three decades, beginning with "Roseanne "in 1988.
Season 7 of "The Conners" premieres Wednesday, March 26, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT with episodes available the next day on Hulu.