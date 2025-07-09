Country singer Pat Green revealed this week that his family was personally affected by the recent devastating flooding in Central Texas.
Pat Green shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional statement posted to Instagram on Monday.
"Over the weekend, during the devastating flooding that hit Central Texas, my family -- like so many others -- suffered a heartbreaking and deeply personal loss," the statement read. "We are grieving alongside countless Texans whose lives have been upended by this tragedy."
"Right now, we kindly ask for privacy and space as we mourn, support each other, and begin to process what comes next for our family," the statement continued. "Thank you for your love, prayers and compassion."
Pat Green's wife Kori Green shared the same statement on her Instagram account, adding in the caption that the singer's younger brother John, along with John's wife Julia and two of their children, were swept away in the floodwaters in Kerrville.
"We are so thankful for the outpouring of love and concern," she wrote. "Pat's little brother John, his wife, Julia, and two of their children were swept away in the Kerrville flood. We are heartbroken and anxiously waiting for all of them to be found. Thank you for your prayers💗."
ABC News has reached out to representatives for Pat and Kori Green for additional comment.
Last week, Pat Green postponed a concert he had been scheduled to perform on Saturday.
In a Facebook post Friday, he wrote that "due to the unforeseen weather and tragedy around the Texas Hill Country," the concert would be rescheduled for a later date.
"Our prayers go out to all the folks affected by the floods in the Texas Hill Country," he added at the time.
Kerr County has been one of the areas hit hardest by the storms, with at least 87 confirmed deaths, including 30 children, following days of relentless rainfall and widespread flooding.
As of Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said 161 people remain missing in Kerr County alone, with approximately 12 more missing across other affected counties.
The state's death toll has now reached 110, according to officials.
President Donald Trump has signed a federal disaster declaration for the region, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is currently on the ground assisting with emergency response and recovery efforts.
Search and rescue operations remain ongoing. For ways to support victims of the flooding and learn how to help, click here.