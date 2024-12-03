Daddy Yankee announced Monday that he and wife Mireddys González are divorcing after nearly 30 years of marriage.
The "Gasolina" rapper, who is normally private about his personal life, shared a statement to his Instagram story in Spanish "with a heart full of respect and honesty" for his followers.
In the statement, he said that "after many months of trying to save my marriage" González had asked for a divorce.
"My faith in Christ has been my refuge at all times, and was a constant guide as we attempted to overcome our differences," he wrote. "I respect Mireddys' decision and I am grateful for the time we shared, full of blessings and values, love and with a beautiful family that will continue to be our priority."
"This is not an easy moment, but I understand that it is part of my life process," he continued, saying he would focus on how to "protect my stability, my children and everything built over so many years."
Daddy Yankee thanked his followers for respecting his privacy and said that this would be his only statement on the matter.
"Thank you for your prayers and for always allowing me to share my music and my life with you," he wrote in conclusion. "Now more than ever I trust that God has a purpose for every stage of our lives."
Daddy Yankee, known as the "King of Reggaeton" and one of the bestselling Latin music artists, announced his retirement from music in March 2022.