Actor and comedian Deon Cole opened up about a harrowing day amid the wildfires in the greater Los Angeles area.
The star took to Instagram first on Thursday, revealing a hospital visit, and then on Saturday, sharing a photo and video from his "devastating" day that included time spent in the hospital followed by an evacuation in order to evade approaching wildfires.
On Thursday, Cole shared a photo on Instagram celebrating his birthday from his hospital bed while being hooked up to wires.
"Thank u all for your birthday well wishes. I sure could use them. Thank you all," he wrote.
Though he did not specify what put him in the hospital, celebrity friends such as Jamie Foxx commented messages of support on the post.
In a separate post on Saturday, Cole elaborated on his weekend, sharing in the caption that he had to evacuate his home as soon as he returned from the hospital as the fires continued to burn through much of the area.
"This day is devastating!!!! Left the hospital earlier, sick af, went home, then had to packed what I could to evacuate," he wrote. "As I drove away I seen the fire rising from behind my house, It’s a nightmare!!!"
The video Cole shared shows fire rising in the distance. "Oh my God look at this. That's right over my house. Oh man," he says in the clip.
Cole added that he was evacuating with the flowers his mother passed on to him before she died. He included a photo with the flowers at the beginning of the post.
The number of confirmed deaths from the fires stayed at 16 on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, and many more are injured. As of Sunday, several fires remained burning across the city and more than 100,000 people are under evacuation orders.