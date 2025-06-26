Dermot Mulroney is filing for divorce from his wife Prima Apollinaare after nearly 15 years of marriage.
The 61-year-old actor, who plays Chief Dom Pascal on the popular drama "Chicago Fire," filed court documents in Los Angeles on June 23, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the dissolution of marriage.
Mulroney and Apollinaare, 51, an actress and musician who also went by Tharita Catullé before changing her name, married in December 2010, according to Monday's court filing. The former couple share two children, daughters Mabel Ray, 17, and Sally June, 15.
Mulroney requested joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters, according to the court filing.
A source close to Mulroney told ABC News the divorce is amicable.
Mulroney was previously married to actress Catherine Keener from 1990 until their divorce in 2007. They also share a son, Clyde Keener Mulroney, who is now a musician and filmmaker.
ABC News has reached out to representatives for Mulroney for comment. Attempts to reach Apollinaare for comment were unsuccessful.