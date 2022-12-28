After sharing a family photo earlier this week with a glimpse of his newborn baby girl, Diddy took to Instagram again to share two photos of his daughter, Love Sean Combs.

One image shows Love in her car seat with her eyes wide open, and in another, Diddy is holding Love while she sleeps on his chest.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images, FILE Host Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas.

The rapper, producer and record executive announced the news of his daughter's birth earlier this month on Twitter. Her name is the same as his new R&B label, Love Records.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," he wrote at the time. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the greatest!"

I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

Diddy is the father of six other children. He has one son named Justin, who he had with designer Misa Hylton-Brim in 1993, and three children, Christian and twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, with Kimberly Porter.

Diddy also adopted Porter's son, Quincy, and has a daughter named Chance who he had with Sarah Chapman.