Ahead of "Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes" documentary debut, the director of the film, Nanette Burstein, discussed the late star's life, how she navigated struggles, the friendships she formed and the legacy she left.
"She lived big. She lived very, very big," Burstein said of Elizabeth Taylor in an interview with "Good Morning America" which aired on Thursday. "Every day was a big day in Elizabeth Taylor's life. She did what she wanted, she made choices in her love life and her personal life, despite whatever the fallout would be publicly, [and] the public was obsessed with her for all of those reasons."
The new HBO documentary features breathtaking images of the Oscar-winning actress and never-before-heard audio from an interview in 1964 with LIFE Magazine journalist Richard Meryman.
Reflecting on the fascinating story of Taylor who inscribed the arc of 20th-century celebrity onto a blank page, Burstein told ABC News' Chris Connelly that Taylor's life was "under scrutiny 24/7."
"She was the first modern celebrity," she explained. "We look at what happened with Princess Di[ana] or Taylor Swift, the paparazzi follows you and you are judged in everything you do."
In Taylor's interview with Meryman, she opened up about her life in the spotlight.
"I think some part of me is sorry that I became... a public utility," she said at the time. "I know I should be grateful... I don't like fame. I don't like the sense of belonging to the public."
The former child star was married and divorced three times before turning 30 years old.
Burstein said Taylor faced so much tragedy in her life but found comfort and support in her friendships.
"You see the tears and the pain," she said. "Her closest friends were gay men in Hollywood who were publicly closeted, and she cherished her friendships. She felt safe with them, and they felt safe with her, she had zero homophobia."
Burstein said Taylor also experienced sexism when she wed singer Eddie Fisher after his marriage to Debbie Reynolds ended.
"She was definitely considered a homewrecker," Burstein shared. "She and Eddie are getting off a plane after their honeymoon, and the press asked him if she can cook, and he says,'She doesn't have to.'"
After her marriage to Fisher ended, she began dating and eventually tying the knot with Welsh actor Richard Burton who was her co-star in "Cleopatra."
Their romance, which took place on the set of the film, changed the nature of fame, according to Burstein.
"The public was fascinated by that love story," Burstein said. "It's sad because I really do think that they loved each other very much, but I think that they were toxic for one another because of the alcohol issue."
Amid the tumultuous journey in her personal life, Taylor's career continued to peek through challenges.
In 1967, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Martha in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf." She had previously won an Oscar for the same category in 1961 for her role in "BUtterfield 8."
Besides the accolades, Taylor is known for advocating for AIDS fundraising and research in the 1980s, which Burstein says "defined her life and her legacy."
"In the end, she's able to do the most satisfying thing she's ever done in her life," Burstein added. "So much more important to her than any of the movies that she ever made."
"Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes" is set to debut Aug. 3 on HBO and stream on Max.