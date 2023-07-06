The Eagles are saying farewell to their fans.
The band, which consists of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, says their upcoming The Long Goodbye tour will be their final one, they announced July 6.
Thirteen initial shows have been announced, kicking off Sept. 7 at New York's Madison Square Garden and running through Nov. 14. Steely Dan, who namechecked The Eagles in their song "Everything You Did," will open those shows.
"The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds," the band, founded in 1971, said in a lengthy statement. "Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle."
The statement continued, "We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up."
"Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music," the statement concluded. "At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on."
A presale for tickets starts July 12, while general sales begin July 14 at 10 a.m. local time. The tour is expected to continue into 2025, as the band plans to play as many shows in each city as audiences demand.