Ed Sheeran has revealed that his long-running Mathematics Tour will conclude in 2025.
In an Instagram video posted on July 5, Sheeran shared the news directly with his fans, saying, "2025 is the end of the Mathematics Tour. We're going to be doing big shows in Europe and some more that we're going to announce soon."
The video was accompanied by a caption that read: "In 2025, Mathematics Tour comes to an end! Gonna be hitting most of the other places we haven't been to yet, but the first dates to go up will be the rest of Europe, more to follow, but European dates on sale July 10th (Rome July 12th), see you next year. It was time to Stop, but then we can press Play…"
The European leg of Sheeran's tour will begin in Madrid on May 5, 2025, according to his official website.
From there, Sheeran will take the stage in several major cities, including Rome, Oslo, Zurich, Stockholm, and Copenhagen.
The final European concert is scheduled for Sept. 9, 2025, in Düsseldorf, Germany.
Sheeran is currently on tour with upcoming stops in Poland and Hungary this month.
The tour kicked off in April 2022.