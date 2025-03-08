Actress Emily Osment has filed for divorce from her husband Jack Anthony, legally known as Jack Farina, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split.
According to court documents obtained by "Good Morning America," Osment submitted the filing on Friday, just three days before her 33rd birthday.
The decision comes after a brief marriage, as records indicate the couple separated on Dec. 7, less than two months after exchanging vows.
Addressing the split in a statement to "GMA," Osment reflected on the decision, saying, "I think with any big decision in your life, whether it's relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision. Ultimately, it didn't work out."
Osment and Anthony tied the knot on Oct. 12, 2024.
The court documents also state that the former couple had a prenuptual agreement in place.
Osment is currently starring in "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" as Mandy, a role she originated on "Young Sheldon."